Brazil's Minerva halts production at four plants amid coronavirus crisis

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA will place workers on paid leave at four domestic plants as it adjusts production capacity amid fallout from the new coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.

The workers will be placed on leave starting next Monday, the company said, adding that operations will be halted for between 10 and 15 days depending on the plant. Two of the units affected by the measures are located in the state of Mato Grosso, one in São Paulo and the other in the state of Minas Gerais, Minerva said. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)