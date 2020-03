SAO PAULO, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazil stock exchange regulator CVM said on Friday that it will grant 90-day extensions to registered share offerings if the companies that have requested them have been hit by the deteriorating investment climate.

CVM said that companies have 30 days to make the requests, which will be automatically granted provided they are properly founded. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Daniel Wallis)