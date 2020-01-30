Brazil's Eletronuclear to sign letter of intention with Westinghouse

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run nuclear power company Eletronuclear and U.S.-based Westinghouse will sign a letter of intention on Feb. 3, according to a statement on Thursday from the Mines and Energy Ministry.

The accord will be signed in the presence of U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette during an event to be held in Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilian government said, without providing additional details. (Reporting by Luciano Costa Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)