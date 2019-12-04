Brazilian carrier Oi to double b2b segment capex in 2020- exec

SAO PAULO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian carrier Oi SA plans to double capital expenditure in its business-to-business segment in 2020 compared with 2019, executives said on Wednesday.

Oi’s B2B division, known as Oi Soluções, currently provides services to over 57,000 Brazilian companies both in private and public sectors.

“Oi Soluções requires a significant investment and we expect to more than double B2B capex for 2020,” said Adriana Coutinho, head of Oi Soluções. Between 2017 and 2019, she added, the company invested 1 billion reais in the B2B segment. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)