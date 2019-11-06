Brazil could produce 7 mln bpd oil, double reserves to 30 bln boe - minister

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said on Wednesday that the country could produce 7 million barrels of oil per day and consolidate its position as a commodity exporter, without giving a time frame.

Speaking at the start of the massive and widely expected transfer-of-rights auction, he added that after the current tender, Brazil’s reserves could double, reaching 30 billion barrels of oil equivalent. (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marianna Parraga, editing by Louise Heavens)