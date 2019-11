Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run Petrobras and CNODC, a unit of China National Petroleum Corp, were awarded rights to explore and produce oil at the Aram block in the country’s Santos basin by offering the minimum allowed profit oil of 29.96 percent. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Gram Slattery; Editing by Alex Richardson)

