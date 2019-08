BP, Chevron among approved bidders for Brazil October oil auction- ANP

RIO de Janeiro, Aug 26 (Reuters) - BP PLC, Chevron Corp and China’s CNOOC are among 12 companies cleared to bid in an October exploration rights auction in Brazil, oil regulator ANP said on Monday.

Exxon Mobil Corp, Colombia’s Ecopetrol SA, Norway’s Equinor ASA, Australia’s Karoon, Qatar’s QPI, Spain’s Repsol SA, Royal Dutch Shell PLC , France’s Total SA and Brazil’s state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA also won approval to bid in the auction. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Christian Plumb)