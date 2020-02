RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is unlikely to auction the remaining production rights the “transfer-of-rights” (TOR) offshore oil zone until 2021, Economy Ministry Subsecretary Waldery Rodrigues told Reuters on Friday.

The TOR area is a prolific oil-producing region off the Brazilian coast. The government auctioned production rights to two of its subdivisions in November, but two others failed to attract a bidder. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Writing by Gram Slattery)