SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil firm Petrobras wants to further lower its stake in Petrobras Distribuidora SA, the fuel distribution unit it recently privatized via a share offering, the company’s chief executive said on Friday.

Roberto Castello Branco added that Petroleo Brasilerio SA , as the company is officially known, has divested 70 oil blocks so far this year. (Reporting by Roberto Samora )