October 10, 2019 / 1:32 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 31 minutes ago

Shell consortium, Petronas win oil blocks off Brazilian coast

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A consortium of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Chevron Corp and Qatar Petroleum won oil exploration and production rights in the C-M-713 block off the coast of Brazil on Thursday, paying the government a signing bonus of roughly 551 million reais ($133 million).

Shortly before, Petronas won a separate offshore block, C-M-661, with a signing bonus of roughly 1.116 billion reais.

$1 = 4.13 reais Reporting by Gram Slattery, Marta Noguiera and Rodrigo Viga Gaier, editing by Deepa Babington

