RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A consortium of France’s Total SA, Qatar Petroleum and Petronas won the exploration and production rights for an offshore block near Brazil’s coveted offshore pre-salt region on Thursday, agreeing to pay the government a signing bonus of 4.029 billion reais ($978 million).

Total, which has a 40% stake in the consortium, will be the operator.

$1 = 4.12 reais Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira; editing by Jason Neely