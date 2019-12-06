Petrobras CEO says too early to make carbon commitment

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday it was too early to commit to a climate target and that energy companies had a range of thoughts on the matter.

Asked if the firm would match a pledge similar to Spanish energy group Repsol’s this week to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050, Roberto Castello Branco told reporters: “It’s too early ... each company has its own views”. (Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Jon Boyle)