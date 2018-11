BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Thursday the division of a potential oil auction resulting from a transfer of rights deal between state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA and the government will be discussed only after President-elect Jair Bolsonaro takes office.

Almeida said the terms involved in the transfer of rights deal were not yet clear. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)