Noticias de Mercados
February 19, 2020 / 2:36 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Brazil oil production rises 20% in January to all-time high

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Oil companies produced 3.17 million barrels per day (BPD) on average in Brazil in January, a volume 20.4% larger than seen in the same month a year earlier and an output record for the country, oil regulator ANP said on Wednesday.

Natural gas production increased 22% over January 2019 to 138.7 million cubic meters per day on average last month, also a record. The deep water, pre-salt field known as Lula accounted for a third of all oil production in Brazil, reaching 1.05 million BPD of crude on average in January, ANP said.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below