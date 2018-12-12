Noticias de Mercados
Brazil reaches deal with Petrobras over transfer of rights area

BRASILIA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has reached an agreement with state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA over the so-called transfer of rights area, Finance Minister Eduardo Guardia said on Wednesday.

Guardia declined to disclose values nor who is owed what under the terms of the agreement. A dispute over the oil in question, and the price of it, dates back to 2010, when the Brazilian government granted Petrobras the right to extract 5 billion barrels of oil and gas in the offshore Santos Basin. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski)

