RIO DE JANEIRO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil produced 2.973 million barrels per day of oil in March, up 0.1% from February and up 16.1% from the same month a year before, national oil regulator ANP said on Monday.

The figures suggest that production cuts announced at the end of March by state-run oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA had a relatively modest impact on output for the month.

Reporting by Gram Slattery