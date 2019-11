BRASILIA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has started the binding phase of the sale of its stakes in the Polo Cupiuba and Carapanauba onshore concessions in the state of Amazonas, it said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Petrobras, as the firm is better known, holds a 100% stake in the fields and announced its divestment plans in September. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler)