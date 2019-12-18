Brazil expands Car Wash graft probe into Petrobras shipping contracts

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazil police on Wednesday said they launched a new phase of a wide-ranging corruption probe, expanding the investigation into graft related to vessel charter contracts with state oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

Three of the companies targeted in the Car Wash probe held more than 200 charter contracts with Petrobras, signed between 2004 and 2015 with a value of more than 6 billion reais ($1.43 billion), the police statement said. The police did not name the companies involved.

$1 = 4.1964 reais Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Writing by Jake Spring; editing by John Stonestreet