December 18, 2019 / 12:30 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Brazil targets Maersk, Tide Maritime and Ferchem in Petrobras corruption probe

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazil federal prosecutors on Wednesday said shipping companies Maersk , Tide Maritime and Ferchem were targets in the latest phase of a wide-ranging corruption probe for alleged graft involving shipping contracts with state-run oil firm Petrobras.

Prosecutors said in a statement that at least $3.4 million in bribes were allegedly paid in relation to 11 contracts between Maersk and Petroleo Brasileiro SA with a value of 592 million reais ($141.07 million). ($1 = 4.1964 reais) (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Writing by Jake Spring Editing by Louise Heavens)

