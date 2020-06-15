Petrobras puts four Brazilian power plants up for sale

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday it had begun the non-binding phase for the sale of four thermoelectric plants, as part of a broader divestment strategy to shed assets and pay down debt.

Three of the plants are located in Camaçari, in the state of Bahia and run on fuel oil, while another, which runs on diesel or natural gas, is located in Canoas, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, the company known as Petrobras said in a filing. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by Brad Haynes)