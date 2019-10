SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil worker’s federation FUP said on Friday it has recommended the unions representing workers at state-controlled oil company Petrobras call off a planned general strike after receiving a new contract proposal.

Several unions had called for a general strike at Petrobras as part of contract negotiations, arguing the oil company was offering raises that were too low.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chris Reese