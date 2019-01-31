Board of Brazil's Petrobras approves new board members, directors

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) said on Thursday that its board had approved the nominations of Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira to be its chairman and João Cox as a board member.

It also signed off on the nominations of Carlos Alberto Pereira de Oliveira as executive director of head of exploration and production, and Rudimar Andreis Lorenzatto as executive director of development of production and technology, Petrobras said. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; editing by Jason Neely)