BRASILIA, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday it has reached an agreement that will end its legal dispute with oil rig builder Sete Brasil Participações, allowing it to reverse a 634 million reais ($120 million) provision.

The terms of the agreement and the legal proceedings were not disclosed, Petrobras said in a securities filing.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler