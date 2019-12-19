Brazil prosecutors sue Petrobras over Rio refinery contamination

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors on Thursday filed a civil liability lawsuit against Petroleo Brasileiro SA seeking to force the state-run firm to halt some operations at its REDUC refinery until it deals with effluents discharged into Rio de Janeiro’s bay.

REDUC, short for Refinaria Duque de Caxias, is one of the largest refineries in Brazil and accounts for 80% of the country’s production of lubricants, according to Petrobras.

The lawsuit also seeks to hold the Rio de Janeiro state government and the state environmental institute responsible for the discharges into the Iguaçu river and the Guanabara Bay.

Prosecutors are asking the court to order Petrobras to pay 50 million reais ($12.3 million) in reparation for the damage to the environment and the health of the local population, delivered through social projects to be agreed on with the communities. ($1 = 4.0616 reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Dan Grebler)