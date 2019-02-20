Petrobras starts production at P-76 platform in Buzios field

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday it had started oil and gas production at the P-76 platform, located in the Buzios field within the pre-salt region of Bacia de Santos.

The platform could produce 150,000 barrels per day of oil and 6 million cubic metres of gas a day, Petrobras said. It is the second platform to enter into operation this year, out of an expected total of four. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Edmund Blair)