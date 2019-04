SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Monday that it would immediately start publishing daily diesel and gasoline prices on its website.

The company, which recently halted a diesel price rise under pressure from a government fearful of a truck-driver strike, said in a statement that it “is committed to transparency” and is against “monopolistic practices.” (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Sandra Maler)