Brazil's Petrobras to sell up to 23.5 bln reais shares on Feb. 5 via BNDES - filing

BRASILIA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petrobras will price its largest share offering in a decade on Feb. 5, through which development bank BNDES will sell up to 23.5 billion reais ($5.76 billion) of shares in the oil company, according to a securities filing.

Petrobras said the base offering of 611,835,583 common shares at the Jan. 20 closing price of 31.98 reais could raise 19.6 billion reais, while the BNDES could sell an additional 122,367,116 shares worth 3.9 billion reais. (Reporting by Carol Mandl and Jamie McGeever, editing by Louise Heavens)