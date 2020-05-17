Brazil's Petrobras starts long-term tests at Albacora field

(Adds information throughout on Petrobras exports, management comments)

BRASILIA, May 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras has begun a long-term test in the Forno area in the Albacora field, in the so-called pre-salt region of the Campos Basin, it said in a securities filing on Sunday.

The testing, started on Saturday and being carried out in the well about 120 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, aims to assess the “reservoir’s production and characteristics of its oil,” Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formerly known, said in a statement.

