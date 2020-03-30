Brazil's senate approves 50 bln reais emergency income for poor

BRASILIA, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s senate on Monday approved a bill guaranteeing 600 reais a month ($116) income for some of the country’s poorest and most vulnerable people to the coronavirus crisis over the next three months, a package that could total almost 50 billion reais.

The bill, passed in the lower house last week, was approved by the 79 senators who participated in the vote and now goes to President Jair Bolsonaro to be signed into law.

The measures form part of the government’s efforts to protect people and jobs from the economic fallout of the unfolding crisis. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes estimates that overall, the measures being taken amount to around 5% of gross domestic product. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler)