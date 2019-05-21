Brazil could tweak gun decree after criticism -president's spokesman

BRASILIA, May 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government could make some changes to an executive gun decree signed by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro as a result of some of the criticisms it faced, the president’s spokesman said on Tuesday, without giving more details.

Earlier in May, Bolsonaro signed a decree to ease restrictions on gun imports and increase the amount of ammunition a person can buy. Shortly afterwards, federal prosecutors sued the government, seeking an injunction against the bill, arguing it “endangered the public safety of all Brazilians.” (Reporting by Ricardo Brito Editing by James Dalgleish)