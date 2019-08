BRASILIA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate aims to conclude voting on the government’s pension reform bill between October 1-10, Senate President Davi Alcolumbre said on Tuesday.

Senate approval will pass into law the landmark bill that aims to overhaul Brazil’s expensive social security system and help repair the country’s public accounts by saving the Treasury almost 1 trillion reais ($240 billion) over the next decade.

$1 = 4.19 reais Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama