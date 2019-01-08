Brazil pension reform will be 'humane,' proposal likely coming next week -aide

BRASILIA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday he will propose to President Jair Bolsonaro methods of combating fraud in the country’s bloated pension system that could save 20 billion reais a year.

Guedes spoke jointly with presidential Chief of Staff Onyx Lorenzoni, who said Bolsonaro’s economic team was still finalizing details of the pension reform plan they expect to put before the president next week. Lorenzoni said it would be a “humane” reform that could pass Congress. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by David Gregorio)