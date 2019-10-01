Brazil Senate's pension reform timetable in doubt, says govt leader in upper house

BRASILIA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Brazilian Senate’s second round vote on pension reform, scheduled for next week, may not take place if the government does not keep promises made to lawmakers in return for their support, the government’s leader in the upper house said on Tuesday.

Voting will go ahead later Tuesday in the Senate’s Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee and the first round in the plenary, Major Olimpio said, but the crucial second round vote which will sign the bill into law still hinges on further negotiations, he added. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Catherine Evans)