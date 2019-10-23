Brazil's Senate officially approves pension reform

BRASILIA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate gave its official seal of approval on Wednesday to a sweeping overhaul of the country’s pension system, concluding voting on the final amendment of a bill that aims to stabilize public finances and revive economic growth.

The amendment to give workers employed in hazardous jobs greater protection will not alter the total projected savings of around 800 billion reais ($197 billion) over the next decade, according to work and pensions secretary Rogerio Marinho. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)