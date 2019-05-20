Brazil pension reform bill may be modified -pensions chief Marinho

BRASILIA, May 20 (Reuters) - Some elements of the Brazilian government’s pension reform proposals currently going through Congress face opposition, which may result in the final bill being modified, Labor and Pensions Secretary Rogerio Marinho said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Marinho said the government is in constant dialog with political blocs in Congress, and remained confident that the government’s proposals are the best ones on the table. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)