Brazil pension chief says 250-270 lawmakers spoken in favor of pension reform

BRASILIA, May 22 (Reuters) - Parliamentary support in Brazil for the government’s pension reform bill is rising, with between 250 and 270 lower house deputies having spoken in favor of it, Labor and Pensions Secretary Rogerio Marinho said on Wednesday.

Marinho’s remarks, made at a conference on pension reform, suggest the government may be getting closer to the 308 lower house votes it needs for the bill to then proceed to the Senate for final approval.

Earlier this week, Marcelo Ramos, chairman of the congressional committee on pension reform, told Reuters he reckoned no more than 200 lower house lawmakers supported the bill. (Reporting by Mateus Maia Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)