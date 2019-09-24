Brazil Senate committee's pension reform vote pushed back to next week

BRASILIA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Brazilian Senate’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee has pushed back its vote on amendments to the government’s landmark pension reform bill to next week, committee president Simone Tebet said on Tuesday.

The postponement of the vote, scheduled for Tuesday, was at the request of party leaders in the upper house and Senate President David Alcolumbre, Tebet said. Pension reform was passed by the lower house in July and awaits final approval in the Senate.

