BRASILIA, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Friday that a tax reform bill is likely to be sent to the Congress in August.

Speaking in a webcast organized by the investment banking unit of Itau Unibanco, Mansueto added the debate on tax reform must start as soon as possible to find a common ground for approval. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)