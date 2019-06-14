Brazil lawmakers still aim at lower house pension reform vote in July

BRASILIA, June 14 (Reuters) - Key lawmakers in Brazil’s Congress vowed on Friday to stick to plans to vote on a fiscally crucial pension reform bill in the lower house by mid-July, a tight schedule before lawmakers break for their recess.

The government’s chief whip in Congress, Joice Hasselmann, said she expects the reform proposal to be delivered to the full house July 2-7. Lower house Speaker Rodrigo Maia said the pension reform committee must vote on the proposal by June 26 so that it can be put to the full house before the recess begins on July 17. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)