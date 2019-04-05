Noticias de Mercados
April 5, 2019 / 2:54 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 18 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Petrobras units win auctions to operate two port areas in northern Brazil

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

(Corrects Petrobras Distribuidora bid)

BRASILIA, April 5 (Reuters) - Brazil auctioned off six port areas in the northern state of Para to private operators on Friday, with subsidiaries of state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA winning two of the areas.

In a auction broadcast on the internet, Petrobras Distribuidora SA - also known as BR Distribuidora - won one area in the city of Belem with a bid of 50 million reais ($12.94 million). Petrobras Transporte SA (Transpetro) won another area in Belem with a bid of 30.3 million reais.

$1 = 3.8591 reais $1 = 3.8646 reais Reporting by Jake Spring Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below