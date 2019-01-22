Saudi Arabia maintains export authorizations for 25 Brazil chicken plants

SAO PAULO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat trade lobby ABPA said in a statement on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia is maintaining export authorizations for 25 domestic chicken plants out of 58 licensed.

Earlier in the day a local news report said Saudi Arabia, a key destination for Brazilian chicken exports, had revoked certification of five local meatpacking plants. ABPA said that the reasons not to authorize the other licensed plants are technical. “Corrective action is being taken to restore the authorizations,” ABPA said. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)