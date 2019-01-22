Saudi Arabia suspends Brazil meatpackers, JBS and BRF affected - paper

SAO PAULO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, one of the largest buyers of Brazilian chicken exports, has revoked the certification of five meatpacking plants operating in the South American country, according to a report in newspaper Folha de São Paulo on Tuesday.

The measure, which was communicated to the Brazilian government by the Saudis, affected the units of JBS SA and BRF SA, the paper said. The companies and the government did not have an immediate comment. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)