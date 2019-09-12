Brazil utility Omega to hold share offer to fund acquisitions

BRASILIA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian utility Omega Geracao will sell new shares to raise up to 1.21 billion reais ($300 million) to fund the acquisition of operating assets.

In a statement released late on Wednesday, the renewable energy firm said the initial offer will be for 27.69 million shares, which could be increased by up to 35%.

The transaction will be carried out by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, BTG Pactual, XP Securities and Santander Investment Securities. (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Jamie McGeever, editing by Deepa Babington)