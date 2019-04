SAO PAULO, April 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Vila Energia Renovável said on Tuesday it sold 90 percent of wind power complex Terra Santa, located in Brazil’s northeast region, to France’s Total SA.

Fernando Estevão de Meneses, a partner at Vila Energia, told Reuters the company will retain a 10 percent stake in the project. He declined to disclose financial details of the transaction, which was negotiated with Total’s arm for renewable energy, Total Eren.

Reporting by Luciano Costa