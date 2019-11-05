Noticias de Mercados
Brazil's Bolsonaro sends bill to privative Eletrobras power company

BRASILIA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro signed a bill on Tuesday for the privatization of state-run Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, Latin America’s largest power company and a sale of major state asset that must be approved by Congress.

The bill may face strong resistance in Congress because the government dropped the idea of maintaining a golden share in the company that would assure it the power to veto decisions once sold, which many lawmakers see as a needed guarantee for the country’s security. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Sandra Maler)

