Brazil adds postal service, Santos port operator to privatization plan

BRASILIA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Wednesday added nine more companies to the list of state-controlled firms to be privatized, including the national postal service Correios and Codesp, the company managing Latin America’s largest port in Santos.

The government expects to raise 1.3 trillion reais ($323 billion) with the strategy, that also includes a plan to sell around 20 million shares of bank Banco do Brasil SA, which, however, will remain state-controlled.

There was no decision yet regarding a possible sale of a controlling stake at oil company Petrobras, said chief of staff Onyx Lorenzoni. ($1 = 4.0260 reais) (Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Marcela Ayres; writing by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Chris Reese)