SAO PAULO, April 18 (Reuters) - Sao Paulo Governor João Doria said on Thursday that all regional airports in the nation’s richest state are expected to be privatized by the end of 2019.

Doria told journalists at a news conference that Sao Paulo state has 22 regional airports and some of these airports may be operated through public-private partnerships, while the operating rights for others may be sold at auction. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves Writing by Ana Mano)