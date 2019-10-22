UPDATE 1-License to run Brazil's instant lottery Lotex awarded for $200m

(Recasts throughout)

SAO PAULO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The government on Tuesday awarded a license to operate Brazil’s Lotex instant lottery for a total aggregate amount of 818 million reais ($200 million), according to the organizers of the bidding on Tuesday.

The Consórcio Estrela Instantânea, the sole contender at the auction, placed the winning bid for the right to operate Lotex, the organizers said.

The consortium formed by UK-based International Game Technology and U.S.-based Scientific Games International made an initial payment of 97 million reais for the right to operate Lotex.

The license runs for 15 years and will be fully paid for in seven annual installments. $1 = 4.0897 reais)