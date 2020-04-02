Brazil excludes Eletropar from privatization -decree

SAO PAULO, April 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree that excludes Eletropar, controlled by the country’s largest power company known as Eletrobras, from the national privatization program.

The withdrawal of Eletropar from the program, published in Thursday’s official gazette, comes after a recommendation from the national privatization council.

The recommendation came as Eletrobras has been reorganizing its operations. The timeline for a potential privatization of Eletrobras, scheduled for this year, remained unclear.

Eletropar owns stakes in electricity transmission company Cteep, in the São Paulo power generator Emae, in EDP Energias do Brasil, and in Light (Reporting by Luciano Costa Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by David Gregorio)