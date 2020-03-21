Brazil's Riachuelo, Marisa Lojas to close all stores nationwide due to coronavirus

BRASILIA, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailers Riachuelo and Marisa Lojas are to close all their stores nationwide due to the coronavirus outbreak, meaning more than 600 outlets across the country will be shut.

Riachuelo, a chain of fashion stores belonging to the Guararapes group, said in a statement late on Friday that all its 323 stores in Brazil will be closed effective Saturday.

Its stores in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo were already closed following recent decrees from local authorities there.

Marisa Lojas said in a securities filing on Saturday that its stores will be closed indefinitely as from Sunday, March 22, but that its online operations will continue. It has some 300 outlets nationwide, according to its website.

On Thursday, retailer Lojas Renner announced the indefinite closure of all its stores in Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina.

As of Friday, at least 11 people had died from the virus, according to the health ministry, and now more than 900 people are infected across the country. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Brasilia and Aluísio Alves in Sao Paulo; editing by Diane Craft)